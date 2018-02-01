Ogun LP Chairman Drags National Chairman, Others To Court

The crisis rocking the Labour Party, LP, has taken a new dimension as the Ogun State chairman of the party, Chief Biodun Owolabi on Wednesday sued the national Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, the factional state party Chairman , Abayomi Arabambi, Independent National Electoral Commission, Inspector General of Police, Director General of the State Security Service(DSS), Member House of Representatives and governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party Hon Ladi Adebutu at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

Also joined in the suit were the National legal adviser of the party, Oyeleke Akingbade , former Chairman of the party in the state, Bode Simeon, a Chieftain of the party in the state ,Hon. Saburi Aroyewun and the Labour Party.

In the suit FHC/A3/CS/10/18 , Owolabi and two other members of his executive claimed that their executives were duly elected by the authentic delegates of the party across the 20 local governments of the state.

Chief Owolabi was elected chairman of Labour Party in the State while Abayomi Arabambi had on January 22, 2018 emerged as the factional chairman of the party in the state at a parallel Congress.

In the writ of summon obtained by our correspondent , the plaintiffs , sought for an injunction restraining Comrade Arabambi, (6th defendant), Hon Ladi Adebutu, (8th defendant) Mr Akingbade (10th defendant) and Hon Ogundele (11th defendant) from interfering, manipulating and hijacking the affairs of the Labour Party.

The writ also restrains the national Chairman (5th defendant), INEC (2ND defendant) , IGP (3RD defendant), DG DSS ( 4th), Simeon (9th), Aroyehun (7th) and Labour Party (1st defendant) from either parading themselves or interfering in the activities of the party .

The plaintiff therefore sought, “An order of perpetual injunction” restraining all the defendants from dealing with any person whatsoever apart from the executive committee members led by be granted.

The suit sought among others, “A declaration that the Ogun State Labour Party Congress held on 22 day of January,2018 at the Labour Party Secretariat in Abeokuta was validly held in accordance with the Labour Party 2009 constitution.

“ An order of perpetual injuction restraining all the defendants from dealing with any person whosoever, apart from the executive committee members led by the first plaintif as the Labour Party officers/ committee in Ogun State.

“ An order of injuction restraining the 8th,9th, 10th and 11th defendants from interfering , manipulative and hijacking the activities of the Labour Party in Ogun State as they are not card carrying members of the Labour Party.

“ An order of honourable court invalidating any other congress(es) held or to be held in Ogun State including the kangaroo congress held at the hotel cum residence of the 8th defendant is illegal, unconstitutional and an attempt to disrupt the Labour Party activities in Ogun State.

“ An order of honourable court restraining the defendant from opening a parallel state Secretariat or office of the first defendant in Ogun State for registration of members or any political activities outside the Labour Party Secretariat at FAJ House,Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway, Opposite NNPC filling station Car wash ,Adatan Abeokuta.

“An order of honourable court restraining the 5th – 11th defendants and their loyalists from parading themselves as Labour Party executive committee members in Ogun State.

“And for such further or other orders at this honourable court may deem it fit to make in the circumstances. “