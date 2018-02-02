From Africa: A Status Report

The 30th summit of African Union leaders in Addis Ababa on Monday, came at a moment when the continent is struggling to nd its bearings. And we didn’t need Donald Trump’s slur to remind us of the work that still needs to be done. After years of violent conficts, Liberia just had a peaceful transfer of power, which ushered in former World Footballer of the Year, George Oppong Weah, to o ce as elected president. It was a remarkable event, not just because it was the rst peaceful transfer of power in 74 years; it was also an election in which the party of the incumbent lost to the opposition, after a cli hanger of a run-o . Nigeria had shown the way two years earlier; and later, when Yahya Jammeh of Gambia wanted to step out of line, President Muhammadu Buhari and Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, pulled him

o his sticky throne by the ear. In Monrovia though, Sirleaf’s party has an axe to grind with her. The party will not forgive her for refusing to hand over the presidency to her deputy and the party’s candidate, Joseph Boakai. Yet she can endure the stripes knowing that she has done her best for her country.

In spite of her somewhat controversial role in the country’s bloody past and charges of nepotism during her 12-year rule, Liberia and the continent would remember Sirleaf for stabilising the country, improving infrastructure and foreign investments, and raising one of the largest armies of young voters, whose voices are vital in shaping the country’s future. Less than 24 hours after Weah was sworn-in, Hugh Masakela passed on in Johannesburg. African leaders in Addis Ababa were too busy to notice the passing on of the jazz maestro, whose trumpet was one of Africa’s greatest gifts of hope and de ance. They were probably too engrossed in the cloak-and- Buhari who was pleased when the court ruled in his favour early on, has refused to accept the verdict of the same court when the judgment did not favour him. It appears that unless he is installed president on his own terms, nothing else will satisfy him.

On his part, Kenyatta is so blinded by the bitterness from many decades of acrimonious political contest between the Kenyatta and Odinga dynasties, that it appears that the only place to bury the hatchet will be in the graves of hapless Kenyans. He should be president of the whole country reaching out and trying to nd ways of building a government of national unity, but he’s not doing that. He’d be more than pleased to crush the opposition into the ground, to teach them a lesson. The memory of the over 1,500 who died in post-election violence in Kenya 10 years ago, should mean something to the parties involved in this dispute, but I’m not sure they care anymore. Given AU’s less than attering role in the cancelled vote, the organisation may nd itabitawkwardtostepinasa credible arbiter. But it cannot a ord to continue playing the ostrich for much longer. Someone needs to tell Odinga that for every Yoweri Museveni who came to power after a sustained bloody battle from the fringes of their tribal stronghold, there are hundreds, if not thousands of ordinary citizens who paid the price with their lives. With hopes of recovery in Somalia, the Central African Republic and elsewhere, the last thing the continent needs now is a fresh outbreak of bloodshed. Odinga’s political associates The memory of the over 1,500 who died in post-election violence in Kenya 10 years ago, should mean something to the parties involved in this dispute, but I’m not sure they care anymore may be goading him on now, but as the tragic case of MKO Abiola showed in Nigeria’s somewhat similar experience with a unilateral declaration of presidential results, the end of the journey can be messy and unpredictable.