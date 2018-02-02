NEWS
el-Rufai’s Wife Presents Her Book, ‘An Abundance Of Scorpion’
Wife of Kaduna State governor, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai is presenting her new novel, ‘An Abun- dance of Scorpion,’ today.
The book, (which is not her rst publication) tells the travails of a northern woman, Tambaya whose hopes for a new beginning is dashed by the maltreatment she su ers at the hand of her sister-in-law. Leaving Ghana for Nigeria for another fresh start as a matron in an orphan- age run by the ruthless Miss Scholastica, an un- expected visitor threatens to ruin her chance for a new life. And so Tambaya must either ee again or ght to stop her life from unravelling once more.
‘An Abundance of Scorpion’ is published by OUIDA Publishing House, and edited by Lola Shoneyin, the creative founder of the Ake Books & Arts Festival; founder Book Buzz Foundation and the author of the novel, ‘Baba Segi’s Wives.’ Snippets of the book will be accorded artis- tic interpretations by Jeremiah Gyang (in mu- sic), Uche Onah (contemporary dance form), and a short lm of the novel as interpreted by Lilian Byoma.
Tony Elumelu will chair the formal presentation of the book, and the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai will give the vote of thanks.
