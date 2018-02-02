el-Rufai’s Wife Presents Her Book, ‘An Abundance Of Scorpion’

Wife of Kaduna State governor, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai is presenting her new novel, ‘An Abun- dance of Scorpion,’ today.

The book, (which is not her rst publication) tells the travails of a northern woman, Tambaya whose hopes for a new beginning is dashed by the maltreatment she su ers at the hand of her sister-in-law. Leaving Ghana for Nigeria for another fresh start as a matron in an orphan- age run by the ruthless Miss Scholastica, an un- expected visitor threatens to ruin her chance for a new life. And so Tambaya must either ee again or ght to stop her life from unravelling once more.