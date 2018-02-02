FG’s Guide To Doing Business Nigeria Debuts

The Federal government drive to improve the ease for doing business has received a boost as investors and would-be-business owners now have a handbook on how to obtain licenses and permits when doing business in selected sectors in the country.

Publishers of the handbook, A&E Law Partnership in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said it was part of their contribution to improving the environment for doing business in Nigeria.

The foreword to the handook written by Peter Ntephe said the Guide is “a one-stop-shop handbook on the rules for entry into various sectors of the Nigerian economy. Key processes and procedures are outlined in as much a succinct way as possible, along with the fees for obtaining licences and registrations.

This handbook which is a product of the knowledge gained by the law firm over the years in “its core competences” is a praiseworthy compendium and guide to the rules and regulations for doing business in the ‘commanding heights’ of the Nigerian economy.”

According to the managing Partner of A&E Law Partnership, “The Doing Business handbook adopts a sectoral approach, respectively explicating the requirements for operating in insurance, aviation, cabotage, banking, energy and power, solid minerals, telecommunications, entertainment, food and beverages, private security, oil and gas, among others. There is also coverage of matters that are applicable across sectors, such as immigration, environmental standards, intellectual property and capital markets.” etc

Beside these, there is a section devoted to foreign investors, providing an advisory on organizational forms available as well as other subjects of potential interests, such as repatriation of profits and tax exemptions.

This handbook is a must have table-top business advisory for professionals, including lawyers, accountants and bankers as well as to investors, entrepreneurs and firms doing or seeking to do business in Nigeria. Students and academics whose disciplines require knowledge of matters within the remit of the guide will also find it a useful library reference.