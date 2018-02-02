FMDQ Records N142trn Turnover In 2017

The FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange yesterday said it achieved a N142 trillion total over-the-counter (OTC) market turnover in 2017. This indicated a year-on-year growth rate of 24.97 per cent from the N113.65 trillion recorded in 2016.

This was contained in the Exchange’s Spotlight Newsletter for January 2018. It also noted that the increase was in response to the gradual recovery of the Nigerian economy, following the recessionary trends which shaped activities in the year 2017.

FMDQ OTC Market Turnover Report showed the turnover on all products traded on the FMDQ secondary market, FX, T-bills, Bonds (Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), other Bonds (Agency, Sub-national, Corporate, Supranational & Eurobonds) and Money Market (Repos/Buy-Backs and Unsecured Placements/Takings).