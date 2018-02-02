SPORTS
NBBF Names Diogu, Nwamu, 12 Others For FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Nigeria has named a 14-man pre- liminary squad for Group B rst leg FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Quali ers in Bam- ako, Mali.
While the former African champions kept seven players from last year’s FIBA AfroBas- ket squad that nished second,
Ben Uzoh and Michael Gbinije, two members of the 2015 con- tinental championship winning team were added to the squad.
Nigeria will take on hosts Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in Bamako from February 23-25, in an at- tempt to secure a place in the 12- team second round of the African Quali ers.
Michael Efevberha, a proli c
scorer who last represented Ni- geria at FIBA AfroBasket 2009, is also part of the preliminary squad.
ey will have the repower of their top three scorers from last year’s AfroBasket in the form of Ike Diogu, Ikenna Iroegbu and Ikechukwu Nwamu.
Nigeria opens their World Cup African Quali ers against Uganda on February 23. A day later, they will go up against Rwanda before facing Mali on February 25.
At stake in the African Quali – ers are ve tickets on o er for the continent’s countries to reach the rst-ever 32-team FIBA Bas- ketball World Cup taking place in China from August 30-Septem- ber 15, 2019.
