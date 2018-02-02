NCS Auctions N10m Worth Of Seized Petrol In Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has auctioned 2,150 Jerry cans of intercepted smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. The petroleum products worth over N10 million were intercepted last December in joint operations by the Seme Customs and the Federal Operations Unit alongside other government agencies. Also, the service auction 780 out of the 2,150 Jerry cans to the general public while 1370 were shared among security agencies. Speaking to journalists, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, Compt. Mohammed Uba Garba said the service decided to auction the petroleum products at city centre in other to prevent the smugglers from having access to the auction at the border.

He stated that the proceeds of the sales will be paid into the treasury of the federal government. “What you can see behind us here is 2,150 jerry cans of 25 litres of petroleum products that were intercepted by customs at Seme axis. The product were meant to be snuggled out of the country but were jointly intercepted by Customs and other security agencies. “The service decides to bring it to the city to auction it because auctioning in Seme means the smugglers can come from behind to get it and continue to smuggle so we decide to bring it to the city to a place where it will be auction at N2000 per Jerry can.” The CAC also stated that other security agencies in the country would also be given the petroleum products free of charge because of their contribution to the fight against smuggling.