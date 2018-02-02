Senate And e Politics Of 2017 Hajj Fares

Senate had on June 7, 2017 mandated its Committee on Foreign A airs to investigate what it described as exorbitant airfare of over N1.5 million xed for the 2017 intending pilgrims and the feeding regime by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). According to the Senate, the probe will help expose any sharp practice therein and make appropriate recommendation concerning its ndings. Senate which has been silent on the ndings of its Foreign A airs Committee constituted an Adhoc Committee on Accommodation, Logistics, Feeding O shore and Onshore of Nigeria Pilgrims to probe alleged corrupt practices in the determination of the 2017 Hajj Fares. On January 18, 2018, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar appeared before the Adhoc committee; insisting that there was no malpractices, extortion or corruption whatsoever in the NAHCON under his watch. He said, the astronomical 2017 Hajj fare increase was as a result of the sparked increase of exchange rate from $197 in 2016 to $305 in 2017. The commission, Mukhtar said rather refunded $18.6million to the pilgrims for the services they paid for but not provided to them during 2016 and 2017 hajj exercises. However, rumour is making round that certain member of the upper chamber fueling the idea of the probe ostensibly to hatch evidences, real or otherwise to cause NAHCON leadership change in order to install a protégé in this commission some people consider as only next to petroleum industry in riches. What NAHCON Chairman Told The Senate… The 2017 Hajj came with a lot of challenges. Part of the challenges was the debate of the hajj fares, which generated a lot of controversies, comments, public discuss and so. That was also brought before you in the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives alike. Committees were set up to look into this in the House of Reps and Committee of Foreign A airs was also mandated by the senate to look into it. We made several appearances before the committee of foreign a airs and most of the stakeholders that appeared before you also appeared before the committee of foreign a airs. We did similar appearances before the House of Reps and nally we went to Hajj. We are pleased to note that after the Hajji, the matter was brought again for discussion. However, I want to say there is nothing in the 2017 hajj fare that connotes extortion or corruption in the hajj package, judging from the following statistics; Allocation for Nigeria was 95,000 comprising of 75,000 for those under government and 20,000 for those under private tour operators.

15,650 were able to attend under the tour operators and 65,502 participated under the government making it a total of 81,182 participants of the 2017 hajj. Permit me to take you back a little to the historical analysis of the hajj fare; In 2003, the exchange rate was $128 dollars, 2004-$128, 2005-$128, 2006-$120, 2007-$120, 2008-$145, 2009-$135, 2010-$135, 2011-$135, 2012-$145, 2013-$146, 2014-$150, 2016-$197, 2017-$305. As for the air fare, in 2003, it was $750 from the north and $800 from the south, 2004; 800(north)-950(south),,2005; 900(N)-950(S),, 2006; 1200(N)-1250(S),, 2007; 1300(N)- 1350(S),, 2008; 1700(N)-1750(S),, 2009; 1500(N)-1550(S),, 2010; 1500(N)-1550(S),, 2011; 1600(N)-1650(S),, 2012; 1700(N)- 1750(S) up till 2016. The slide presentation on the issue of air fare is to show how dynamic, the cost of air ticket has been. The column for feeding and accommodation also di ers. This is to show that whatever gure the commission comes up with is based on the forces and reality at that material time. Between 2009 and 2017, we tried to show the complete hajj package; in 2009 the BTA was 507 with the exchange rate of $135, 2010- 516 ($145), 2011-630($145),, 2012-649($145),, 2013-672($146), 2014-723($150),, 2015- 798($160),, 2016- 1m($197), and in 2017- 1.5m at an exchange rate of $305. The point here is, out of the total component that makes up hajj fare, 98% are the dollar cost. In 2009 the total dollar component was 3,404. 95,, 2010-3,484,, 2013-4,234,, 2014- 4,451,, 2015-4,671,, 2016-5,026,, but in 2017, it reduced to 4,725 which means the commission has reduced the total dollar component of hajj in 2017 with almost $300 compared to 2016. No single component of the hajj fare was increased by 1 dollar. The bottom line here is that the increase of the 2017 hajj fare was as a result of the increase of foreign exchange rate from $197 to $305. Meaning that if a pilgrim that performed hajj in 2016 for 1 dollar, the same pilgrim would have attended for less than 1 dollar in 2017 as it has been reduced with about $300; but the exchange rate however led to the increase in the fare. The question is, how do one determine all this Prices? I am pleased to note that the aviation company that appeared before you particularly the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), serve as our guide on so many issues. They assume the technical committee that provides technical advice on all matters including our adverts on issues of air carriers. They participate fully in the entire screening exercise.

We envisaged the issue of the dollar would be high in 2016 when government gave the exchange rate of $197, as at that time, we made submission to government seeking for appropriate exchange rate to use, suddenly when the hajj was approaching, the exchange rate increased. However, members of the public were unaware that we have long applied during regime of the previous exchange rate and consequently deposited certain amount in the CBN for the transaction. Curiously, they assumed that we were given special treatment, resulting into so much heated discourse on why government should give special consideration on religious matters. I recall that the governor of CBN and I were on the press almost on regular basis to explain to Nigerians that it wasn’t so. Thereafter, CBN came up with a policy statement which was widely circulated that any religious matters or pilgrimage, would be funded at the prevailing o cial exchange rate, meaning there would no longer be any preferential treatment. Thereafter, in 2017 e orts were made to see if there would be anything lower than the o cial exchange rate because we assumed if all variables were same, without any increase, having o cial exchange rate higher than what it was in 2016 would lead to a public outcry. However, there is nothing we could do about matters outside our purview and power. In summary, the cost increase in 2017 was brought about by the issue of foreign exchange. I would buttress that the cost of accommodation in Mecca handled by the state in 2017, the total amount paid on behalf of the state to the service providers by the commission when compared to that of 2016, has a reduction of $4.3 million. In Medina also, the total amount paid in 2016 compared to 2017 has a reduction of $14.3 million. The cost of air ticket was also reduced depending on the departure points. In most northern departure points, $50 were discounted after renegotiation by the commission with the airlines and representatives of the state headed by Professor Kamil Koyejo Oloso because we want to make sure that there is reduction in the fare, we created another third share of the cost of air ticket from the Maiduguri and Yola departure centers. We argued that they were closer to Saudi Arabia in terms of ying time compared to other Northern states. The airlines went further to discount a $100.