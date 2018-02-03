Aregbesola Tasks Civil Service On Productivity

The Governor of Osun State ‎Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged civil service in Nigeria to strive and be more productive and efficient in carrying out their duties.

Aregbesola who stated this at the Public Servants Award Presentation Ceremony organized to honour outstanding civil and public servants in the state honoured 170 workers in the state for being productive, efficient and diligent to duty.

Aregbesola attributed some of the challenges facing the country to lack of productivity, noting that a country’s ability to develop its economy depends on how efficient and productive its workforce can be.

He lamented low productivity of workers in the country particularly in the civil and public services which according to him has affected all, particularly the citizen’s national daily lives.

Aregbesola called on Nigerians, especially the ‎bureaucrats to rise to the challenge by prioritizing efficiency, productivity and competence in all they do, saying the success of a nation lies in its productivity capacity.

He said, “it is unfortunate that as big as we are, and as famous as we are as a nation, we still lack the required productivity and efficiency to succeed as a country.

“Our level of productivity as a people in Nigeria is abysmally low just as the menace has had negative impact on our economy as a nation. We have the resources but we are not productive.

“A country’s ability to develop its economy is dependent on how efficient and productive its workforce can be, so our productivity as a people in Nigeria is very low and this is affecting us.

“And very unfortunately our environment typifies the low level of our productivity and we have a lot to do to improve it.”

The governor added that his drive to improve the economy of the state is not about himself, but rather because of the masses, saying the public servants are in the best position to support his administration at making life better for the people.