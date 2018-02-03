CSR: Bayelsa Indigenes Commend Agip Over Project

Indigenes of Twon Brass and Olugbo kingdom in Brass and Southern Ijaw local Government area of Bayelsa State have commended the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) for its continued efforts toward the development of the two communities.

According to the indigenes, the company has always lived up to its corporate social responsibility, by meeting the basic needs of host communities, thereby improving the living conditions of the people.

The indigenes of the communities, in a press statement jointly signed by the Youth Secretary of Twon Brass, Mr. Robert Desmond, and the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Olugbo kingdom, Hon. Moses Biewari, commended the multinational company for providing a cutting-edge cold room and bakery in Twon Brass and Olugbo kingdom, respectively.

“We wish to thank the Nigerian Agip Oil Company for mounting a state-of-the-art cold room in Twon Brass and bakery in Olugbo kingdom communities a week ago.

“This well thought-out action has once again made it evident that NAOC is concerned about the plight of our people as well as committed to improving the standard of living.

“The two facilities will no doubt create jobs, encourage industry and consequently reduce crimes in our communities, thus we are immensely grateful to the management of NAOC for coming up with such lofty initiative.

By this initiative we believe that the well-established partnership between NAOC and our communities will become more cordial,” the statement reads in part.

The statement further extolled the Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Masimo Insulla, for working round the clock to ensure that the company has a sound relationship with host communities, while carrying out her operations in the Niger Delta region, noting that he has expressed great professionalism, integrity and compassion in the course of undertaking his job.