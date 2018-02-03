FG Demonstrates Commitment To Finding Lasting Solution To Herder-Farmers Crisis

Following incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria, the Federal Government has been engaging with both parties to find lasting solutions to the perennial crisis.

Since the renew of violent conflict between the livestock and crop farmers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited warring communities and locals to promote peace and ensure that those involved in any criminal act are brought to book.

As a result of that, the Federal Government set up a panel headed by the Vice President to find lasting resolutions to the conflict.

On Thursday, the panel raised a committee to address some specific areas directed at ending the current violent clashes between the two parties.

According to the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, the sub-committee will be headed by Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, which will interface with the Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders in the herders-farmers crisis.

The governor noted that some people were taking advantage of the crisis to make money, adding that criminals were using the conflict to commit crimes.

“There is progress. This committee is a NEC committee established by the Vice President so that this issue of herdsmen-farmers clashes will be put to rest. Though it is a longstanding problem since 2007 – in some states – particularly in my own state, we have been battling with it.

“Now the states and Federal Government under the leadership of the Vice President have agreed to have a small committee at NEC so that the situation will not get out of hand, so that it won’t be looked at as an ethnic crisis or religious crisis.

“So, in our discussion, we set up a committee headed by the governors of Ebonyi State, Plateau State and Adamawa State governors are members. Other people will be brought to join the committee from hotspot states: Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Zamfara, where there is crisis so that they can interface with the Miyetti Allah and other groups to see how we can reduce this to the barest minimum,” Yari said.

Speaking further, the governor explained, “As government, we have to take all the measures despite the fact that the Army, Police, and all other security agents are on the field at their respective places. We still we have to form this committee to interface with those actors so that this matter can be reduced to the barest minimum and possibly be wiped off.”

In Kaduna where there was a violent clash between herders and farmers, the police had to move their men and officers to the area to fish out the perpetrators while Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provided relief materials for distressed people and took inventory.