CRIME
NAPTIP Rescue 100 Of Human Trafficking Victims In Sokoto
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara zonal Command, said it has rescued no fewer than 100 victims of human trafficking in 2017.
Making the disclosure, the Zonal Commander, Barrister Tahir Hamisu Hassan stressed those rescued were majorly females who are victims of child labour and child prostitution .
He added however that, they have been rehabilitated at the agency shelter and reunited with their families.
While divulging that the agency in the year under review investigated 150 cases, he noted that it secured 10 convictions.
On his advise to the perpetrators of such act, Tahir said they should have a change of heart hence they don’t have joy in conviction but to create awareness on the dangers of human trafficking.
The zonal Commander further appreciate other sister agencies such as the Nigeria Police, NIS, NSCDC, NGOs as well as all well meaning individuals who have been of greeat help to their job in 2017, even as he appealed for better cooperation to help stem the tide of human trafficking.
Diagnosing lack of parental responsibility as one of the main cause tracfikng, Tahir urged parents to rise up to their responsibilities, saying poverty is not an excuse for one to chide away from taking care of his/her children.
He further disclosed that, despite inadequate fund at their disposal and logistic to optimally execute their mandate, NAPTIP is collaborating with Sokoto state government to combat girl child Almajiri .
