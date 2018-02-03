BUSINESS
NCS Generates Over 1bn From Sokoto In 2017
BY ONUMINYA YUSUF, Sokoto.
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command said it generated over 1 billion naira on 2017 fiscla year.
Though, the Command despite hitting 53.71 per cent of its target, however decried their inability to meet and surpass the target because of obvious reasons.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mailafia Magaji, a critical analysis of revenue figure for 2017 shows a deficit of 49.29%
Magaji attributed the short-fall on the ban of importation of goods such as rice and motor vehicles which constitute large chunk of the Commends revenue via land borders.
He said, before the ban, these goods were dutiable in the land borders of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara as they all share common boundaries with other countries.
“Despite the very tight economic situation in Nigeria, the NCS Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command was able to record an impressive performance, of #1,469,917,019.33 between January to December 2017”.
He recalled that in 2016, Command generated #2,094,428,603.00 at the same period. Adding therefore that comparing the scenario indicates a deficit of 22.6%.
Talking of community/Security relationship, the Command image maker admitted that, it was mutual, except for very communities which puts up hostility at times during conveyance of seizures from border areas to Command warehouse.
Maidaji added that, the Command is equally been confronted with operational challenges such as limited number of vehicles as they have only 23 which is grossly inadequate to cover the 3 states because of their expansive borders.
While appealing for the provision of what will further enhance their performance, Magaji said, the Command was up-to-date in it’s cooperate social responsibility to host communities and assured that, they will not relent in ensuring that, their performace continue to get better by the day.
