NEWS
APC Chieftain Commends Masari Over 500km Rural Roads Construction
A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is also the executive secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, Arc Ahmad Kabiru Abdulahi has commended Kastina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari for embarking on the construction of over 500 rural roads.
According to Abdullahi, the governor and his team has done a job well-done adding that it was for the common good of the rural people.
Abdullahi who said good road network will connect the people and boost business activities and provide access to health facility and schools, added that Masari is a true democrat that is bringing Kastina people together.
“Masari doing a lot to increase the economic activities of the state. Easy access urban areas is what encourages people to live at the grass root,” Abdullahi said.
He listed some of the roads under construction by the Masari’s led administration to includes: Dutsinma –Tsaskiya—B/duhu–kukar samu road -50kms; Gora–Makaurachi-Gamzago–MallamAwa Road; Fago–Katsayel–Jirdede–koza road (completed); Dayi–Tuge–Gundawa—Wawar Kaza road; Marrabar Musawa–Gingin–Mangafi–Kano state boarder road; Mimaye–Sukuntuni –Magam–Karaduwa road; Rehabilitation of Mashi–Birnin Kuka road; Construction of Randa–Gallu–Sabke dam road; Dan Nakola–Dan aunai —Dutsi road and Abdallawa–Gafiya–Jifatu road.
Others includes: Number Rural Feeder Roads, one in each of the 34 Local Government Areas of the state. Completion of asphalting of 75kms Sandamu–Rogogo–Baure–B/mutum road; completion of dualisation of Nagogo road, Katsina; almost completed Eka–Kuraye–‘Yar-gamji road; completion of Marrabar sayaya–Sayaya–Mazoji–T/icce road and the completion of Marrabar Sheme–Daudawa–Kadisau–D/dume road.
Sign up for our newsletter
APC Chieftain Commends Masari Over 500km Rural Roads Construction
Dabo Cautions Presidency, NASS Against Taking Sides In Ganduje, Kwankwaso Feud
UN, FG Partner To Curb Drug Abuse Menace
Impeachment Plot Against Saraki Will Fail – Baraje
Death Toll From Taraba Attack Rises To 6
2019: Nasarawa Guber Hopeful Begin State-wide Consultations
Inferno: Fire Guts Houses, Shops In FCT As Owners Count Loses
PTDF Graduates 25 Trainees On Plant Maintenance, Development
Drug Abuse: UN, FG Partner To Curb Menace
“PMB Is Committed To Legacy Projects, Rural Devt In Niger Delta “
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
2019: Nasarawa Guber Hopeful Begin State-wide Consultations
-
METRO18 hours ago
Inferno: Fire Guts Houses, Shops In FCT As Owners Count Loses
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PTDF Graduates 25 Trainees On Plant Maintenance, Development
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Drug Abuse: UN, FG Partner To Curb Menace
-
NEWS16 hours ago
“PMB Is Committed To Legacy Projects, Rural Devt In Niger Delta “
-
NEWS17 hours ago
FG Demonstrates Commitment To Finding Lasting Solution To Herder-Farmers Crisis
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
NCS Generates Over 1bn From Sokoto In 2017
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Ekiti Electricity Consumers Raise Alarm Over BEDC Bills