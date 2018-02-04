Connect with us
APC Chieftain Commends Masari Over 500km Rural Roads Construction

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is also the executive secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, Arc Ahmad Kabiru Abdulahi has commended Kastina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari for embarking on the construction of over 500 rural roads.

According to Abdullahi, the governor and his team has done  a job well-done adding that it was for the common good of the rural people.

Abdullahi who said good road network will connect the people and boost business activities and provide access to health facility and schools, added that Masari is a true democrat that is bringing Kastina people together.

“Masari doing a lot to increase the economic activities of the state. Easy access urban areas is what encourages people to live at the grass root,” Abdullahi said.

He listed some of the roads under construction by the Masari’s led administration to includes: Dutsinma –Tsaskiya—B/duhu–kukar    samu road -50kms; Gora–Makaurachi-Gamzago–MallamAwa Road; Fago–Katsayel–Jirdede–koza road (completed); Dayi–Tuge–Gundawa—Wawar Kaza road; Marrabar Musawa–Gingin–Mangafi–Kano state boarder road; Mimaye–Sukuntuni –Magam–Karaduwa road; Rehabilitation of Mashi–Birnin Kuka road; Construction of Randa–Gallu–Sabke dam road; Dan Nakola–Dan aunai —Dutsi road and  Abdallawa–Gafiya–Jifatu road.

Others includes: Number Rural Feeder Roads, one in each of the 34 Local Government Areas of the state. Completion of asphalting of 75kms Sandamu–Rogogo–Baure–B/mutum road; completion of dualisation of Nagogo road, Katsina; almost  completed Eka–Kuraye–‘Yar-gamji road; completion of Marrabar sayaya–Sayaya–Mazoji–T/icce road  and the completion of Marrabar Sheme–Daudawa–Kadisau–D/dume road.


