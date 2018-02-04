Dabo Cautions Presidency, NASS Against Taking Sides In Ganduje, Kwankwaso Feud

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority, Arc. Aminu Dabo, cautioned the Presidency , the National Assembly and the national leadership of the party against identifing themselves with either the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, or his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the face-off rocking the APC in the state.

Dabo who emphasised that the consequence of taking sides will be huge , said, the incumbent

has lost grip of the state.

He gave the advise while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday , in Abuja. This is sequel to the decision by the Kano state Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, to stop Senator Kwankwaso, from going to his home town for political activities scheduled for last Tuesday.

Dabo alleged that Ganduje was trying to drag the presidency and the national leadership of the party into the crisis which has consumed his political career .

The two political allies have been at loggerheads recently, a development led to the cancellation of a proposed former political rally in the state.

It would be recalled that the Senate recently directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to provide security cover to Senator Kwankwaso to visit the state.

His words: “Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has suddenly realised that his quarrel with our leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is overwhelming him; that the people of Kano State are not happy with him, and he is becoming very unpopular in the state.

The chieftain maintained that the incumbent has realised suddenly that the only way for him to survive the heat and feel protected is to bring the presidency and the national leadership of the party into it.” This is going to be very serious and the presidency, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, will pay a very huge political price. He added

According to him,”The consequence of taking side with Governor Ganjuje in this crisis will be huge; because the people of Kano State are not happy with the governor and what is happening.’’

He added that Kano State remains President Muhammadu Buhar’s “biggest and strongest’’ political base in the country, recalling that the party got almost two million votes in the 2015 presidential election there.

He therefore advised the president to take good political step in relating with all the stakeholders involved in the current crisis in the state chapter of the party.

While speaking further, he expressed worry on why the police would stop Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state form visiting the state.

“How can you stop a normal visit? If you think you are popular why not allow other people to do their own activities? How can you stop a serving senator from visiting his senatorial district? He asked, adding “This is very unfortunate.’’

Explaining the genesis of the crisis, Dabo, a political associate of Kwankwaso attributed it to what he described as ‘’betrayal of trust’’ by Ganduje.

“The situation has been on for quite some time; as you can remember, our leader, the former governor, Senator Kwankwaso, worked so hard to install the current governor with all the supports of his followers, but unfortunately he came and betrayed that trust’’, Dabo further stated.

“There was nothing personal; Governor Ganduje derailed from the actual concept, ideology and the system of Kwankwasiya group; and all efforts made to let him realise his wrong steps were ignored. He has been treating us as foreigners; we are now like an opposition within our party. He drove us out of the system and brought entirely new people, which is quite unfortunate.’’

He also alleged that the presidency, the police and the governor played a role what led to Kwankwaso’s cancellation of his visit to the state, stressing that:”After giving a month notice to the police for the visit, the same police also agreed with Governor Ganduje to do a similar political rally on the same date, which is quite unfair. So, at the peak of the visit, we realised they have mobilised virtually all the police from all the northern states to Kano.

“In fact, a day to the activity, there were over 100 police vehicles, intimidating our people in the state, going round and causing panic among the people of Kano. he stated.

He said, “Meanwhile, the same police gave maximum security support to the governor — to organise his political activities the same day. They were there in the stadium; they brought a group of sects, who were beating people across the town, and they created a scenario of chaos and anarchy; they wanted to cause mayhem.