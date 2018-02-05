CRIME
Businessman Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor
An Upper Area Court 3 sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Monday sentenced an18-year-old businessman, Musty Ruwanu, to three years’ imprisonment for raping a nine -year-old girl.
The judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Ruwanu after he pleaded guilty to a charge of rape.
Mohammed held that the convict should serve out his term without an option of fine.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gukwat, had told the court that the case was reported to the police on Dec. 20, 2017 by the victim’s father, Barklau Abubakar.
Gukwat said the accused lured the girl into his room on the day she was brought from Kaduna State to stay with her relations in Jos.
“When her relations noticed that she was missing, they searched for her and found her in the accused room.
“They discovered that the accused had forcefully had canal knowledge of the girl,’’ he said.
The offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.
The accused had urged the court to temper justice with mercy on him.
“I am very sorry, I will never do it again, it is the devil’s work, please have mercy on me,’’ he said. (NAN)
