EDITORIAL: Kenyan Politics And Odinga’s Missteps

The political crisis in the East African country, Kenya, assumed a heightened dimension last week when the main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in utter defiance, symbolically inaugurated himself as president. Political observers interpreted the move as a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the incumbent president who had been declared winner in the re-run election in October. The government responded by shutting down three television channels planning to stream the event.

Local and international communities are waiting in baited breathe for what could possibly happen next following what is, to all intents, an affront to the constitution which did not anticipate the emergence of two successful candidates from the same electoral process. Everyone is perceptibly worried that the ensuing crisis may boil over if not properly handled.

It all started when that country’s Supreme Court ruled against the August 2017 presidential election which purportedly produced Kenyatta as winner. Losers in that election had challenged its outcome in court. The apex court ruling confirmed allegations of massive irregularities in that election by opposition politicians, especially Odinga, allegations that were reinforced by international election observer missions. The court ruling did not just annul the victory of Kenyatta, it also ordered a re-run which was scheduled for October of the same year.

Surprisingly and some analysts insist, ill-advisedly, Odinga boycotted the poll claiming that the process was rigged. This paved the way for Kenyatta to record an astonishing 98 percent of the votes cast. This time, attempts to challenge the result in court were thrown out. It was at this point that Odinga resorted to self-help by declaring himself victor in an election he boycotted and subsequently inaugurated himself President.

Kenya is not new to political crisis occasioned by disputes in elections. In 2007-2008 reactions to similar elections led to demonstrations that turned violent. Typical of most elections in Africa, it is a sad commentary that voting in elections are always along ethnic lines. The Kenyan experience was not, therefore, an exception. Reports by international observers about manipulations and admission by members of the Electoral Commission of Kenya that their staff provided them with incorrect figures further fuelled the anger of politicians and their ethnic jingoists who had reasons to believe that they were short-changed. The violence that ensued led to indiscriminate killings, also, along ethnic lines and many innocent citizens fell victim to a senseless crisis that left the country bloodied.

It is from that background that we are approaching our reaction to happenings in Kenya- that the conundrum may yet result in another violence that could possibly claim more innocent lives that are usually the cannon fodder for inordinate and self-serving politicians. Another dimension was added to the mix with the shutting down of three television networks which were primed to cover what, in our view, was Odinga’s miscalculation. Nigeria had a similar experience and the outcome is now part of the country’s chequered political history.

The non-event, in our opinion, attracted attention because of the effect it had on press freedom. And this newspaper has Odinga to blame for it. We think that he should have put aside his grievances, for whatever they are worth, and participated in that re-run election just to prove the point that he believes in the principles of democracy even if the Kenyan interpretation and application of same fall short of international best practices. Boycotting elections, anywhere, has never served the interest of democracy, least of all, that of the country. It often always leads to crisis which only the political gladiators benefit from in the long run after they might have wasted the country’s time and resources including human lives.

The question on the lips of discerning political observers as events unfold in that country liberated from colonial domination by the legendary Jomo Kenyatta, is after the self-inauguration by Odinga, what next is he up to? Maybe he is planning to proclaim his own legislature and embark on a unilateral declaration of independence for his constituents. Or is he going to march down to the State House and oust Kenyatta who is already entrenched?

These questions bring to the fore the futility, if not political rascality of that Tuesday, January 30 episode of shame at Uhuru park in the heart of Nairobi. It also exposes the immaturity of the average African politician who, regardless of his age and experience, finds it beyond him to accept that elections are meant to be won and lost. The truth of African electoral experience is that all candidates indulge in the game of manipulation of the process. Success at the polls is always a function of who had more resources to deploy. Odinga knows that he was merely outsmarted and has no moral high ground on which to repudiate the outcome of a sham he, over the years, helped perpetuate.