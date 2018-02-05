Kaduna Based NGO Gives Scholarship To 25 Orphans, Others

A Kaduna based Non Governmental Organization, (NGO) Omalife Rescue Foundation (OLRF) has given scholarship awards to 25 orphans and less privileged pupils in the state.

The pupils were drawn from several orphanage homes within Kaduna metropolis.

The scholarship scheme which is an annual event by the NGO will run from primary to secondary school, the Founder of Omalife, Mrs Omanibe Blessing Ameh has disclosed.

Speaking at the ceremony during the presentation of cheques to the lucky children, Mrs Omanibe disclosed that, “we have been doing this for the last 7 years and this year we have 25 children under our scholarship scheme from primary school to secondary school and our aim is to triple these number in the next few years.”

According to her, the foundation is her passion and vision, adding that the essence of life is to be able to assist people around you to achieve their goal in life.

“The scholarship is an annual event that we do to assist the less privileged ones and be of service to humanity. We need to show love to people around us no matter how little it is. You don’t have to wait until you have everything before you can give, the little you have can go a long way in putting a smile on someone’s face.

Apart from the normal 25 pupils, we have also issued cheques that we are going to give to selected children from selected orphanage homes, this is in addition to the normal annual scholarship, it is to assist them in one way or the other”, she said.

Cheques ranging from 100,000, to 45 000 were presented to those present among the 25 beneficiaries.

Moved by the magnanimity of the foundation, some of those present also donated items like, school bags and exercise books to the pupils.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor David Akosile of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Higher Level Parish, Sabon Tasha stated that they have been partnering with the foundation towards making sure that the vision can be expanded to make sure the effort reach more people.

He also disclosed that there have been collaboration with the foundation in many areas as a way of making sure that apart from physical assistance, “some people also need spiritual assistance, which has taken us to the prisons to make sure that when they come out, they will be reformed to fit into the society.