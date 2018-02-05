NEWS
Metuh In Court On Stretcher
A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, on Monday appeared in Abuja court on a stretcher.
Recall that Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering of N400million.
The money is part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
The politician was stretchered into the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, following the threat by Justice Okon Abang to revoke his bail if he fails to appear in court Monday.
The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had to adjourn the matter due to the condition of the defendant.
After the matter was adjourned, Metuh was taken to an ambulance of the National Hospital, Abuja, waiting outside the courtroom.
He was driven off in the ambulance with number plate, 44Q 20FG, at about 10:27am on Monday.
The case was adjourned till March 14.
Sign up for our newsletter
Metuh In Court On Stretcher
Tambuwal Rejigs Sokoto Cabinet
Businessman Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor
‘Edo Plans World Class Facilities For Libyan Returnees’
Shin Sinadaran Antioxidants Na Da Amfani Ga Jikin Dan Adam?
Ganduje To Fulani Herdsmen: Relocate To Kano From Benue, Taraba
Pitching Political Class Against The People Unhealthy, IBB Warns
6 Years After, Christians In Syria Have First Church Service
We’ve Completely Defeated Boko Haram – Army
Policeman Killed, Another Missing In Fresh Benue Attack
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Ganduje To Fulani Herdsmen: Relocate To Kano From Benue, Taraba
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Pitching Political Class Against The People Unhealthy, IBB Warns
-
NEWS24 hours ago
6 Years After, Christians In Syria Have First Church Service
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
We’ve Completely Defeated Boko Haram – Army
-
CRIME10 hours ago
Policeman Killed, Another Missing In Fresh Benue Attack
-
NEWS10 hours ago
We Have Paid For Benin-Okene Road – Fashola
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
$44m NIA Fund Not Missing – Reps
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lassa Fever: Group Mourns Deceased Doctor