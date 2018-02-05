Metuh In Court On Stretcher

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, on Monday appeared in Abuja court on a stretcher.

Recall that Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering of N400million.

The money is part of the funds linked with former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The politician was stretchered into the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, following the threat by Justice Okon Abang to revoke his bail if he fails to appear in court Monday.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had to adjourn the matter due to the condition of the defendant.

After the matter was adjourned, Metuh was taken to an ambulance of the National Hospital, Abuja, waiting outside the courtroom.

He was driven off in the ambulance with number plate, 44Q 20FG, at about 10:27am on Monday.

The case was adjourned till March 14.