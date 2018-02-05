BUSINESS
OPEC Production Cut Will Last Till December – IEA
The International Energy Agency (IEA), has said that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led production cuts will last for the rest of the year saying an early termination in June would be a surprise to the market.
The oil market will move from surplus into a small deficit after the first quarter but it will be fairly balanced overall this year, the IEA’s markets division head Neil Atkinson said in Kuwait City, adding that oil demand growth will still be “solid” in 2018 even as higher prices slow the pace from last year. “It would be surprising to see OPEC ending the cuts deal in June,” he said.
Speculation has grown that the OPEC and others participating including Russia will end the cuts early with oil prices near a three-year high and stockpiles falling. BNP Paribas SA, UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. predict the deal will be phased out in the second half.
OPEC and Russia this month reaffirmed that they’ll persevere with the cuts until the end of the year, and signaled readiness to cooperate beyond that. Producers should keep limits through 2018 as the market may re-balance at the end of the year or in 2019, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said at the time.
The U.S. will add about 1 million barrels a day of new supply this year, an estimate “not far” from the outlook by OPEC, which tends to underestimate non-OPEC supply growth outside the U.S., Atkinson said. Total non-OPEC supply will increase by 1.7 million barrels a day this year, he said.
Sign up for our newsletter
OPEC Production Cut Will Last Till December – IEA
Dangote, Aig-Imoukhuede Push For Private Sector Collaboration On Health
EDITORIAL: Kenyan Politics And Odinga’s Missteps
$44m NIA Fund Not Missing – Reps
Pitching Political Class Against The People Unhealthy, IBB Warns
Death Toll From Taraba Attack Rises To 6
Dabo Cautions Presidency, NASS Against Taking Sides In Ganduje, Kwankwaso Feud
Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S9 In February
Impeachment Plot Against Saraki Will Fail – Baraje
Zinox Group Acquires E-Commerce Giant, Konga
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Death Toll From Taraba Attack Rises To 6
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Dabo Cautions Presidency, NASS Against Taking Sides In Ganduje, Kwankwaso Feud
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S9 In February
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Impeachment Plot Against Saraki Will Fail – Baraje
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Zinox Group Acquires E-Commerce Giant, Konga
-
FEATURES21 hours ago
Obasanjo Not Among PMB’s Advisers – Oshiomhole
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
Optimism Marks Nigeria’s Economic Outlook In 2018
-
BUSINESS21 hours ago
ERGP Targets Creation Of 15m Jobs In 3 Years – Udoma