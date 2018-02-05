Tambuwal Rejigs Sokoto Cabinet

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has announced a major reshuffle in his cabinet as he assign portfolios to the four recently-appointed commissioners while nine others were reassigned to different ministries.

Announcing the decision in a statement issued Monday in Sokoto, Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the little delay in assigning portfolio to the four appointed cabinet members was due the budget defense by various ministries at the state legislature.

“All commissioners and other heads of parastatals have successfully concluded their budget defense and the House of Assembly has now passed the 2018 budget,” the statement stated.

It added: “In a bid to re-energise the work of government and bring new impetus to service delivery, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assigned portfolios to Professor Aishatu Madawaki, Hon Ahmad Barade Wamakko, Hon Garba Yakubu Tsitse and Hon Bello Isa Ambarura who were recently sworn-in as members of the Sokoto Executive Council. They will be in charge of the ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Social Welfare, Youths and Sports; and lastly Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment respectively.

“Dr. Muhammed Jabbi Kilgori has been moved from the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to that of Higher Education, Bello Goronyo Esq is now the commissioner in the newly-established ministry for Energy, Hon Musa Ausa Gidan Madi is now in charge of the ministry of Solid Minerals while Hon Mani Maishinku Katami is the new commissioner in the ministry for Rural Development.

“Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu is now in charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hon Surajo Gatawa has been redeployed to the ministry of Science and Technology, Hon Isa Saidu Achida is the new commissioner of Information while Hon Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III is now in charge of the ministry of Home Affairs.

“Hon Aminu Bello Sokoto has been reassigned to be the commissioner of Special Duties.

“All other commissioners not mentioned above retain their portfolios.

“Governor Tambuwal urges all the appointees to prioritise service delivery to the people. He equally wishes both the old and the new appointees success in their assignments,” the statement added.