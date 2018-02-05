Woman, 40 Commits Suicide In Ebonyi

There was pandemonium and panic in Ishinkwo, Abaomege community in Onicha local government area of the State, when the lifeless body of one Nkemjika Oyibe was found hanging on a tree in Onyemem forest in the community

Members of the community especially youths had to scamper for safety to avoid being arrested as the news of the suicide came to everyone in the community with shock.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Loveth Odah said the case had been reported to the Command for further investigation.

According to her, the Town Union President of the community (names withheld) had reported that upon getting information from a hunter who discovered the lifeless body of the deceased, he later went to the forest with the elder brother of the deceased, Peter Onyibe to see the corpse for himself.

“But I wonder why a person should commit suicide and the family did not suspect any foul play; unless the family knew that their sister was having problem and as a result of that, they were suspecting she would committed suicide.

“They should have also been eager to know what led to her committing suicide. There is a saying that life begins at 40, so someone taking her life at 40 sounds strange.”

The Police spokesperson further explained that the corpse has been released to the family for burial since no suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a telephone interview with the Town Union President who collaborated the report that the family did not suspect any person in connection with the death of the deceased added that the lady hung herself and had made similar attempts to commit suicide by taking drugs but she survived it.

According to him, she had a mental problem and had disappeared on December 25, 2017 from public domain.

The President also told vanguard that after several efforts in search of deceased, the family gave up the search only be alerted by a hunter who went to check on his trap that the deceased was corpse dangling on a tree in the forest