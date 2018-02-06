Banks Record N29trn Transactions On e-Payment Channels In Q4 2017

Nigerian banks recorded a total volume of 461,980,541 transactions, valued at N29.44 trillion, in the fourth quarter of 2017 on electronic payment channels, the latest data from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed yesterday.

According to the NBS, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions dominated the volume of transactions recorded. A figure of 239,692,229 ATM transactions valued at N1,833 billion was recorded in Q4 2017.

Also, 2,679,700 cheque transactions, valued at N1,292 billion, were recorded while 47,535,262 point of sale (POS) transactions valued at N435 billion were recorded during the period under review. Similarly, mobile payment, which is on the rise, recorded a volume of 12,272,667 transactions valued at N307 billion.

The NBS revealed that in terms of credit to private sector, a total of N15.74 trillion worth of credit was allocated by the banks in Q4 2017. Oil and gas and manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.58 trillion and N2.17 trillion to record the highest credit allocations in the period under review. Agriculture sector got N528,243.81, government got N1,391,375.01 while general credit got N1,037,697.28 among others.

As at Q4, 2017, the total number of banks’ staff increased by 9.19 per cent from 82,840 in Q3 2017 to 90,453. Executive staff grew quarter on quarter by 4.57 per cent while senior staff grew by 18.86 per cent. Junior staff grew by 17.47 per cent and contract staff had a growth of 19.71 per cent.

