Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Court Remands 3 Men Over Alleged Defilement Of 14-year-old Girl

Published

1 min ago

on


An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of three men- Samuel Farotimi, Sunday Ajimoko and Tayo Ilugbo, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The defendants- Farotimi, 27, Ajimoko, 40 and Ilugbo, 30, whose addresses were not provided,  are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Akosile, ordered that the three men should be remanded in prison until the next adjourned date.

Akosile adjourned the case until March 14, for mention.
Earlier the prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Jan. 29, at about 9.00.p.m. at Odo- Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said the accused persons conspired among themselves and raped the minor while she was coming back from an errand.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 33 and 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State Cap C7.‎ (NAN)

 


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]

Would you accept FG's proposed cattle colony in your local area?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter


 

MOST POPULAR

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!