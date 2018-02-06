CRIME
Man Docked For Allegedly Defrauding Sister Of N240,000
A 32-year-old commercial driver, Femi Akintimehin, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for allegedly defrauding her sister, Toyin Akintimehin, of N240,000.
The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and advance fee fraud.
The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Dec. 29, 2017 around 3:30 p.m. at Ayeka new site, Okitipupa, fraudulently obtained N240,000 from her sister under the false pretext of helping her to buy a used car.
The prosecutor added that the defendant began to avoid her sister and later absconded, until he was arrested by the police.
Orogbemi said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 355 and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.
The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, and a surety in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Feb. 19 for further hearing. (NAN)
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]
Sign up for our newsletter
AfDB Approves $10m Loan To Boost Fund’s Portfolio In Africa
Police Arraign 2 Men Over Theft Of Building Materials
Man Docked For Allegedly Defrauding Sister Of N240,000
Google Pulls Out 1.7 Billion Bad Ads From Sites
World Cancer Day: NAWOJ Takes Lead in Creating Advocacy
Businessman Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor
Metuh In Court On Stretcher
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Businessman Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Metuh In Court On Stretcher
-
NEWS9 hours ago
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Court Orders Forfeiture £578,080.00 Stolen From NIMASA To FG
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Won’t Succumb To Pressure To Repeal Anti-open Grazing Law – Ortom
-
CRIME21 hours ago
One Killed, Scores Injured As Bayelsa Youths Engage In Bloody Clash