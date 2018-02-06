Connect with us
Man Docked For Allegedly Defrauding Sister Of N240,000

A 32-year-old commercial driver, Femi Akintimehin, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for allegedly defrauding her sister, Toyin Akintimehin, of N240,000.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and advance fee fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Dec. 29, 2017 around 3:30 p.m. at Ayeka new site, Okitipupa, fraudulently obtained N240,000 from her sister under the false pretext of helping her to buy a used car.

The prosecutor added that the defendant began to avoid her sister and later absconded, until he was arrested by the police.

Orogbemi said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 355 and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000, and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 19 for further hearing. (NAN)

 


