Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday restated his call on Nigerians to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, saying his reelection is in “the best interest of Nigerians”.

The governor spoke against the backdrop of recent remarks discrediting the Buhari administration, the latest being the statement released two weeks ago by former President Olusegun Obasanjo asking the president not to seek reelection on grounds of underperformance.

Governor Bello said, while those opposed to a second term for Buhari are only “exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression”, they are not “necessarily speaking the minds of millions of Nigerians who were at the receiving end of bad governance.

The governor who spoke through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja said the nation had been witnessing progress under the APC-led federal government.

According to the governor, it requires a lot of effort to “rescue the nation from the deep pit of economic mess” in which previous administrations placed it.

His words: “We were all here during the previous administration and we saw what our nation went through. Revelations in courts and from anti-graft agencies have shown us how bad the nation was exposed to economic woes.

“President Muhammadu Buhari came and has continued to do his best to sanitize the nation and relaunch it on the map of international reckoning.

“It takes more time to rebuild than to destroy. For our President to have achieved this much is magical and commendable. In the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari should continue to lead our nation beyond 2019”.

Maintaining that those opposed to the re-election of Muhammadu Buhari were only “exercising their fundamental right to freedom of expression”, Bello said Nigerians were indeed at the “receiving end of bad governance, corruption and terrorism before the rescue mission of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

The governor continued: “Anybody is free to form associations to pursue interests, provided the associations are not injurious to the laws of the nation. Anyone is free to air his or her views. That remains one of the beautiful gains of our Government of Change.

“In the recent past, airing such views even within the space of our democratic dispensation was considered an affront on the nation. Today, fundamental rights are freely exercised.

However, Nigerians have continued to show their solidarity with the President. He will easily win again in 2019”.

Bello called for prayers for Nigeria to continue to live in peace and harmony.