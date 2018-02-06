World Cancer Day: NAWOJ Takes Lead in Creating Advocacy

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Council yesterday joined the global world to celebrate the 2018 World Cancer Day (WCD), themed ‘We Can, I Can’.

Speaking at a One Day Symposium to mark the day NAWOJ FCT Chairperson Ms Stella Okoh-esene said the World Cancer Day is an international Day marked every February 4, to raise awareness on cancer and encourage early prevention, detection and treatment.

She said the collaboration with Helpline Foundation, Link for Help Foundation and Empowerment Support Initiative) is aimed at kicking the cancer menace out of Nigerian society

Ms Stella quoted that, according to World Health Organization (WHO) 8.2 million people die from the diseases annually with 40 per cent in every country including Nigeria. She added that “In Nigeria alone over 2million people suffer from different kinds of cancer”

The NAWOJ FCT Chairperson assured that the 2018 Theme ‘We Can I Can’ is a bold challenge urging all to individually and collectively fight against cancer through awareness creation to create early awareness and prevention.

She appealed for more collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure that Cancer is kicked out of Nigeria.

Also speaking, wife to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaeachi, Dame Judith Amaechi noted that the solutions to cancer hasn’t really been found and it is something that needs much effort believing that there is a need for collaboration to get some level of preventive treatment towards curbing the disease.

“I know a lot of organizations that are tackling,even in this regime, there are a lot of governors wives tackling the disease headlong.

Commending those involved in the work, she noted that most of them work even without funding and also urged women to take it as a responsibility to make an effort to add a voice and speak up in the fight against Cancer

“NAWOJ is setting the space, through their various media platforms, she however, urged them to partner with some of the organizations involved in Cancer Advocacy to help spread the awareness and how to manage the disease both locally and globally” she said.

Founder, Link for Help Foundation and wife to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Mrs Nfawa Usani who spoke on the roles of research institutes in checking the spread of cancer said, the Research Institutes need to work harder to see how they can leverage on the opportunities that are available locally in sensitization, education and preventive measures to women and men who may be at risks of having cancer.

On their collaborations with the NAWOJ FCT, she said it was a great privilege as she believed that, when women are involved in anything, it has a future, I see a future in this collaboration and feel strongly that we have milestones to record shortly in history if we all have like-minds and are able to sell ourselves and help humanity, I think we can go far and do better

Also speaking, Founder, HELPLINE Foundation Dr Jummai Ahmadu said her main message to women and Nigerians as a whole is for them to change their lifestyles and improve their eating habits to protect themselves from Cancer

She noted that Alcohol and tobacco are major causes of cancers while breast cancers are hereditary “So changing our lifestyles and ensuring early detection will help to curb the spread of the disease from being a terminal case

LEADERSHIP findings reveal that Cancer which appears in over 16 forms takes the lives of over 10,000 Nigerians annually. It is also found that while there are over 16 forms of Cancers, 3 top the lists in Nigeria, these include Prostrate (For men),Cervical and Breast cancers.