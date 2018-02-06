X-raying Zakari Ibrahim’s Contributions To Economic Growth In Katsina

In an effort to find ways to ameliorate the humanitarian crisis in the North East and parts of North West Nigeria, some executives of the Joint Action Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria sojourned in the Katsina State to make an assessment of its findings.

By a twist of events, the unusual developmental and entrepreneurial improvements in the state caught the attention of the organisation, which lead to the discovery of some citizens who has contributed and still contributing to the entrepreneurial revolution. while others are political appointees others are not our crew caught the attention of one man who stands out in the area, i.e North west and Katsina in particular.

He is no doubt a political appointee but choose to be honorary, who from our investigation before this honorary appointment has in no small measure contributed to the upliftment of his people especially the youths.

He is currently the Honorary Special Adviser to the Katsina State Governor on international relations and investment Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari Ibrahim.

Findings by our team reveal that one striking quality of Hon. Zakari is his refusal to receive salaries and allowances statutorily due for his office from the Katsina State Government as a Special Adviser to the state Governor.

This made his position honourary. Since his assumption of office, he has transversed the length and the breathe of the international community, using his personal funds and contacts to attract a number of foreign entrepreneurs and investors to the state.

According to some youths we interacted with and our findings the Executive Coordinator of the civil society coalition, Comrade Isaac Ikpa said, a background check on this rare personality revealed that Hon. Zakari, is seen by the ordinary citizens of the state as a “true son of the soil” due to his humility and service to humanity .

It was gathered that his appointment did not come as a surprise to the people of the state due to his track record of love for humanity and readiness to make necessary sacrifices for a better society through job creation and humanitarian services and has since his assumption of office proven that he is in office to serve the people and not for the pecks of office.

This is an uncommon trait at a time public officers are distinguished by how much loot they have carted away from the public treasury.

There are few leaders in the country that have exhibited this level of patriotism in Nigeria of our time and someone may ask why we are making an issue out of this?

It is not difficult to understand why. First, we did not visit Katsina State to look for who to praise. This young Nigerian’s story, was not part of our brief but it must be noted that until Nigeria and Nigerians begin to reward and honour people who have sacrificed their comfort for the rest of us, the country will continue to celebrate the corrupt and the looters”, he said.

On the numerous achievements of Hon. Zakari in office, Comrade Ikpa noted that from their findings, Hon. Zakari influenced the siting of Black oil refinery in Mashi Local Government of the state by Lakoi Energy Limited. This led to the signing of an agreement between between Nigeria and Niger for the construction of the refinery in the border town between Republic of Niger and Katsina State, Nigeria and a crude oil pipeline from Republic of Niger to the new refinary which will be benifitial to both countries.

“Today, moribund industries are being handed over to technically competent firms by the state Governor and his Special Adviser on International Relations and Investment, have spearheaded the handing over of Kankara Kaolin and Neem Processing factory to BILAL GROUP U.A.E.

“This will, in no small measure, boost the state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), create much needed skilled and unskilled employment opportunities for the people of the the state, amongst others secondary employment generation as a result of the activities of businessmen who would do patronize the company and from our findings the Honorary Special Adviser Investment traveled all the way to Dubai and brought Bilal Group to Invest in katsina State.

He also brought into the state Ampri Group, to whom the state government has handed over the Management of the Kankia Metal Works.

“Ampri Group, with the Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). As we understand, 400 people are expected to get direct employment and also thousands of indirect jobs will be provided to the teaming youth of the state”, the group’s Executive Coordinator observed.

Meanwhile, nails production has resumed with expansion of three more lines i.e assembling of motorcycles and tricycles, PVC pipes and tubes in the state as a result of the MoU.

“Our findings also reveal that Hon. Zakari has been able to attract investors from Canada, China, India, England and USA, while targeting jobs creation in Agriculture and Mining”

“Also, through his initiative and cooperation of Governor Bello Masari, over 25000 women have been empowered for Dry season farming across the 34 local government areas. “The efficiency of the Organic Fertilizer has shown positive impact in the state such that organic fertilizer re-packaging plant will be built in Funtua by a Canadian firm As I talk to you, Salad Greenhouse of Canada in Partnership with Katsina State Government the group’s Executive Coordinator revealed.

According to the coalition, “Katsina State now targets substantial increase in food production to enhance food and nutrition security by using 100% organic bio-fertilizers, which among other investments by foreign companies, will provide several employment opportunities to youths and farmers through improved production just because a rare Nigerian opted to do things differently and Hon. Ibrahim Zakari recently led a delegation of foreign investors from Holland and Pakistan on a courtesy call to the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari in their efforts to establish a textile factory, Vlisco Holland company. Their visit was to formalise arrangement to establish a textile factory in Malumfashi which will boost cotton production in the state as before the oil boom Katsina State was responsible for 60% of cotton being produced in Nigeria”.

Nigeria indeed needs such men with vision, mordern ideas, wealth of experience, selfless personaity and exposure to also run for elective positions at all levels of government to bring about the desired change and speedy development of our great Nation Nigeria.