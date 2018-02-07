Connect with us
BREAKING: Passengers Panic As Dana Airline’s Exit Door Falls Off

Published

26 mins ago

on


Passengers aboard Dana Airline flight, on Wednesday morning expressed sudden uncontrollable fear when the exit door of the aircraft fell off upon landing.

A passenger, Ola Brown, who took to his twitter page to vent his frustration, said the experience was scary.

He further narrated that the exit door of the aircraft was unstable all through the flight, adding that it fell off as soon as the aircraft landed.

He tweeted; “Flew Dana. Exit door was unstable throughout flight. As we touched down, it fell off. Scary stuff,”

“I was closer to the front so when I heard the sound, (I) thought it was an explosion. (I) couldn’t quite comprehend that it (the door) had just fallen off” he wrote on twitter.

Another passengers on the flight, Dapo Sanwo, said the door panel was loose all through the flight, a situation he described as an indication of “lack of maintenance.”

Details of the incident and its causes were not immediately clear.

When contacted, the corporate communication desk of Dana Air said it would need to be briefed by its engineers before reacting to the development.

“We need to also get the engineers to give their report,” a staff of the airline’s corporate communications department said.

 

More details shortly…


