FG Begins Training Of Over 30 Ex-militants In Agribusiness 

No fewer than 30 former Niger Delta militants, who are beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s amnesty programme, have commenced training in agribusiness at the Federal College of Agriculture Akure ,FECA, Ondo State.

The exercise which is part of plans by the Federal Government to reintegrate the beneficiaries into the society, will have them trained in different agribusiness to make them self-reliant after the training period.

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony of a 3-week Amnesty Empowerment Programme , the Provost of the College, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina ,said the ex-militant youths from the Niger Delta will be trained in various agriculture business skills as a means of engaging them in the sector.

Odedina urged them to redirect their zeal and doggedness to revolutionize agriculture in the country.

The Provost said, the participants, who were chosen across the Niger Delta region, have agreed to embrace one of the most lucrative agribusinesses i.e, pig production enterprise and its numerous value chain opportunities.

He urged them to utilize the opportunities by converting their potentials and ‘militancy’ into agriculture for huge results, revealing that other security agencies like the Nigeria Army do same to produce large percentage of food in the country.

According to him, “We have the skills and capacity to work with the delegates from the Amnesty Programme to turn guns (AK 47) into sprayers, armoured tanks into plough’s and harrows; trenches into animal pens.”

Odedina maintained that the training, which is in partnership with Ciibex Solution Nigeria Ltd and Maximum Insight Global Services, was borne out of the leading roles played by the institution in training Nigerians on global best practices and value chain opportunities in agriculture.

He said, the college will also “conduct specialized training in contract farming and economics of agricultural production and processing for national and international development projects and investors.”

Odedina, who lauded Federal Ministry of Agriculture for supporting the college in its pioneering roles in agricultural value chain opportunities, emphasized that “Militancy is what we need in agriculture to produce the desired results for economic prosperity.”

His words :”Quality training and effective linkage is guaranteed in this training programme that has technical backing from our international partners: Green Innovation Centre for Agriculture in Nigeria (GIZ) with additional support from HarvestPlus, CAVAII and other players in the agricultural sector.

“This training will emphasize business relationships between producers, processors and other actors in order to ensure continuous availability of agricultural raw materials in profitable and inclusive manners to promote and sustain agricultural industrialization and job creation in Nigeria.”