French President Macron To Address NASS In July

The ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Denys Gauer, has said that President Emmanuel Macron of France will visit Nigeria in early July and will  seek to address a joint session of the National Assembly.

Gauer said this when he paid a visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, at the National Assembly.

According to a statement signed by Dogara’s special adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, Mr Gauer said President Macron has interest in the future and development of Nigeria.

He revealed that Mr. Macron had worked for six months in the French embassy in Abuja early in his career some years ago and that whereas relations between the two countries in the last few years had centred on security, Mr Macron hopes to use the visit to further deepen relations with Nigeria, especially in areas such as the youth, culture and creativity.

According to the statement,  Dogara said that members of House of Representatives and indeed the National Assembly would want to listen to the French President whom he described as “a man of our generation”.

“He has brought a lot of youthful zest, dynamism, charisma and appeal to French politics and we will want to yield the floor to him,” Dogara said.

The Speaker also commended the French government for assisting Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and pledged to give expeditious passage to all bilateral agreements that would be signed between Nigeria and France during Macron’s visit.

 


