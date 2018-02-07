Connect with us
Herdsmen Killings: Senate Rejects Report On Security Visit To Benue

…says Gov Ortom Not Given Fair Hearing

Senate has rejected the report of the Ad-hoc committee on Security’s visit to Benue state on the herdsmen attacks, saying the governor of Benue Samuel Ortom was not given fair hearing.

Senate said the report presented by Senator Abu Ibrahim is incomplete because only the IGP Ibrahim Idris was given opportunity of explanation during the findings of the committee.

Details shortly…..

 


1 Comment

  2. Isim U. Udoh

    February 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Why did they not invite Ortom? The IGP who is brandishing his office to molest innocent people anyhow went to the sitting alone and made story that are false.
    His Public Relations Officer insulted a Governor. Somebody who can pay him salary. He has the audacity to insult Gov. Ortom, my prayer is that that man will not be in a higher position because he will be insulted like wise. The prayer will stand. He will be abused by his subordinates soon, he will be rebuked by junior policemen, the wrath of God will face him, Amen.

