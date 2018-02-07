Others
Herdsmen Killings: Senate Rejects Report On Security Visit To Benue
…says Gov Ortom Not Given Fair Hearing
Senate has rejected the report of the Ad-hoc committee on Security’s visit to Benue state on the herdsmen attacks, saying the governor of Benue Samuel Ortom was not given fair hearing.
Senate said the report presented by Senator Abu Ibrahim is incomplete because only the IGP Ibrahim Idris was given opportunity of explanation during the findings of the committee.
Details shortly…..
Herdsmen Killings: Senate Rejects Report On Security Visit To Benue
Isim U. Udoh
February 7, 2018 at 2:29 pm
Why did they not invite Ortom? The IGP who is brandishing his office to molest innocent people anyhow went to the sitting alone and made story that are false.
His Public Relations Officer insulted a Governor. Somebody who can pay him salary. He has the audacity to insult Gov. Ortom, my prayer is that that man will not be in a higher position because he will be insulted like wise. The prayer will stand. He will be abused by his subordinates soon, he will be rebuked by junior policemen, the wrath of God will face him, Amen.