Niger Govt Takes Measures To Address Security Challenges

The Niger Government said it is taking proactive measures to address security challenges facing residents of Shiroro and Munya local government areas of the state.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello said this when he visited Kuta, Headquarters of Shiroro local government area to inspect some projects.

He said that government had put in place measures to check cases of banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the areas.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had deployed a Tactical Squad of the Force under operation ‘Absolute Sanity”, to combat criminal activities in the areas.

The Governor, who announced the donation of N30 million to address the immediate needs of the people, also directed the state Commissioner of Works, to fast track the completion of the ongoing construction of township roads in Kuta.

He said the state government would expand the General Hospital in Kuta and repair the reservoir supplying water to the people.

He also said that the state government would rehabilitate the dilapidated Fire Service Station in Kuta.

Earlier, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, district head of Kuta Yema, commended the state government for its intervention programmes in the area. ( NAN)