NEWS
Niger Govt Takes Measures To Address Security Challenges
The Niger Government said it is taking proactive measures to address security challenges facing residents of Shiroro and Munya local government areas of the state.
Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello said this when he visited Kuta, Headquarters of Shiroro local government area to inspect some projects.
He said that government had put in place measures to check cases of banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the areas.
He said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had deployed a Tactical Squad of the Force under operation ‘Absolute Sanity”, to combat criminal activities in the areas.
The Governor, who announced the donation of N30 million to address the immediate needs of the people, also directed the state Commissioner of Works, to fast track the completion of the ongoing construction of township roads in Kuta.
He said the state government would expand the General Hospital in Kuta and repair the reservoir supplying water to the people.
He also said that the state government would rehabilitate the dilapidated Fire Service Station in Kuta.
Earlier, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, district head of Kuta Yema, commended the state government for its intervention programmes in the area. ( NAN)
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]
Sign up for our newsletter
Niger Govt Takes Measures To Address Security Challenges
Saraki Faults EFCC’s Trial Of CCT Chair, Umar
. . . As UPISS Cautions Against Attacks On President
Stop Distracting PMB, Group Warns Letter Writers
PMB Congratulates Winners Of Nigerian Literary, Science Awards For 2017
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Police Declare IBB’s Spokesperson, Afegbua, Wanted
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Benue Won’t Succumb To Pressure To Repeal Anti-open Grazing Law – Ortom