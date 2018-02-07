EDUCATION
PMB Congratulates Winners Of Nigerian Literary, Science Awards For 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated writer, poet and journalist, Ikeogu Oke, for winning the 2017 edition of the Nigerian Prize for Literature, with his “The Heresiad’’, after an intensive process of adjudication.
President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commended Oke’s passion and commitment to lifting the genre of poetry in the country, an art that many shy away from due to the required discipline and focus, reflective thinking and unique style of writing.
The president also felicitated with the winners of the science prize whose revolutionary work in reducing the spread and management of malaria will continue to inspire other researchers on the possibility of living without the ailment in the future.
President Buhari extolled the efforts of Ikeoluwapo Ajayi, Ayodele Jegede and Bidemi Yusuf on “Improving Home and Community Management of Malaria: Providing the Evidence Base” and the “Multifaceted Efforts at Malaria Control in Research: Management of Malaria of Various Grades and Mapping Artemisinin Resistance” by Olugbenga Mokuolu.
The president also congratulated Chukwuma Agubata for his research on “Novel lipid microparticles for effective delivery of Artemether antimalarial drug using a locally-sourced Irvingia fat from nuts of Irvingia gabonensis var excelsa (ogbono).”
President Buhari commended the Nigerian Liquefied Gas company for the sponsorship and the Advisory Board for the diligent work of showcasing the country’s hardworking and talented individuals every year.
The award winners go home with a cash prize of $100,000.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]
Sign up for our newsletter
PMB Congratulates Winners Of Nigerian Literary, Science Awards For 2017
French President Macron To Address NASS In July
I’m Not Evading EFCC Invitation – Senator Oduah
APC And Restructuring
WAEC Bans 47 Kogi Schools Over Exam Fraud
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Police Declare IBB’s Spokesperson, Afegbua, Wanted
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Demolition: FCTA Condoles With Bereaved Family