LAW
Saraki Faults EFCC’s Trial Of CCT Chair, Umar
Senate President, Bukola Saraki yesterday faulted the turnaround trial of the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Mr. Danladi Umar and said the sudden resumption of the trial is stemmed from commencement of his (Saraki) case before the tribunal.
Of course, Saraki noted that in all of this, his confidence in the judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases, remains unshakeable.
This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja. Saraki described the CCT chairman’s trial as very amusing and dramatic.
The statement reads in part: “I sympathise with the chairman of the Tribunal, Mr Danladi Umar, for his travail in the hands of the EFCC which suddenly woke up four days to the resumption of this case to file criminal charges against him.
“You will recall that in April 2016, when our lawyers asked the Tribunal Chairman to recuse himself from our case, because of the criminal investigation against him, the EFCC swiftly cleared Mr Umar of any wrongdoing.
“Now, I find it amusing, that in a dramatic turnaround, this same EFCC now thinks that Mr Umar has a case to answer just before the commencement of my case before him. What has changed since April 2016?”
It further added that, “As much as many Nigerians want to continue to believe that this case is merely about asset declaration irregularities, the maneuvers, manipulation, intrigues, schemes, and ‘House of Cards’ nature of this whole case proves otherwise.
“I really wonder whether those who genuinely love this government appreciate the damage that all this is doing to our so-called ‘War Against Corruption,” it stated.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]
Sign up for our newsletter
Saraki Faults EFCC’s Trial Of CCT Chair, Umar
. . . As UPISS Cautions Against Attacks On President
Stop Distracting PMB, Group Warns Letter Writers
PMB Congratulates Winners Of Nigerian Literary, Science Awards For 2017
French President Macron To Address NASS In July
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Globacom Releases 4G, Offers 1GB Free Monthly Data
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How Obasanjo Praised PMB
-
CRIME23 hours ago
Court Denies Maryam Sanda Bail
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
27 States Yet To Submit Constitution Amendment Reports
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
2019: PDP Bans Party Organs From Backing Presidential Aspirants
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Police Declare IBB’s Spokesperson, Afegbua, Wanted
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Why We Want PMB To Continue Beyond 2019 – Kogi Gov
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Benue Won’t Succumb To Pressure To Repeal Anti-open Grazing Law – Ortom