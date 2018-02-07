Security: Gov. Ambode Pledges Support For Military Operations

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said his administration would continue to support operations of the Nigerian Army against kidnapping, illegal oil bunkering and other security challenges in the state.

Ambode spoke at the Lagos House, Alausa, when he received the new General Officer Commanding, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. Enebong Udoh, on a courtesy visit.

He said a lot had been achieved in securing the state in the last 32 months.

The governor said the State Government would always support military operations designed to ensure residents go about their social and economic activities without let or hindrance.

He said as a government, security had been the major pillar of his administration, upon which the economic growth of the state was built.

Ambode said he remained committed to sustaining the successes recorded so far.

“I want to also say that I am going to scale up the activities of ‘Operation Mesa’ and I welcome the idea to set up new Army units that tackle issues that relate to kidnapping, smuggling and all the vices that we have.

“I am also very excited that we will soon have the presence of the Army in most of those areas that we are having troubles, such as Ikorodu, Epe, among others, so that we take security down to the people,” he said.

The governor said it was gratifying that Udoh was coming at a very significant time in the state, being an election year.

According to him, this calls for security to be kept 24 hours daily, considering the cosmopolitan nature of the state.

He expressed optimism that the new army chief would immediately join in the efforts to build on past successes and enhance security in the state.

Ambode commended all the security agencies in the state, and restated his commitment to support them to ensure security of lives and property.

Earlier, Udoh commended the governor for the massive support extended to security agencies, and in particular the Nigerian Army.

He said the development had greatly facilitated their operations in preventing and combating crimes in the state.

Udoh also thanked the State Government for swiftly responding to the ocean surge which affected Bonny Cantonment recently.

He sought further assistance of the governor in areas of operational vehicles, facelift for military formations in the state and support for special teams set up to combat illegal oil bunkering, kidnapping, among others.(NAN)