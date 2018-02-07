Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

. . . Targets 1m Children For Immunisation Against Measles

Published

1 min ago

on


Niger State government is targeting one million children in the fight  against measles outbreak  through  early immunisation  of children under the age of five. This is as the World Health Organisation (WHO) zonal coordinator, Mannah Fadinding has said that the state’s target of over one million children for the programme is laudable.

Speaking at the flag off campaign for the programme at  Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello Primary Healthcare Centre yesterday in Minna he stated that  Niger State government  has taken commendable bold steps in  fighting measles outbreak.

While also lauding the government for meeting up its counterpart funding arrangements, he said that the success of the programme was due to the fact that   the state government was able to meet its counterpart contribution and utilise facilities meant for the programme judiciously.

The director general of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi Nauzo said the state government has adequately mobilized stakeholders such as religious and traditional rulers as well as parents  towards meeting the set target.

Nauzo disclosed that the required personnel have been trained for the exercise which would be conducted in two phases across the state beginning from 8th  to 20th February  2018 .

Consequently he added that  the immunisation would take place in all the primary health care centres  across the state to  avail mothers easy access  for their children.

 


Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP. Contact: [email protected]

Would you accept FG's proposed cattle colony in your local area?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter


 

MOST POPULAR

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share this post with your friends!