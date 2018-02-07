. . . Targets 1m Children For Immunisation Against Measles

Niger State government is targeting one million children in the fight against measles outbreak through early immunisation of children under the age of five. This is as the World Health Organisation (WHO) zonal coordinator, Mannah Fadinding has said that the state’s target of over one million children for the programme is laudable.

Speaking at the flag off campaign for the programme at Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello Primary Healthcare Centre yesterday in Minna he stated that Niger State government has taken commendable bold steps in fighting measles outbreak.

While also lauding the government for meeting up its counterpart funding arrangements, he said that the success of the programme was due to the fact that the state government was able to meet its counterpart contribution and utilise facilities meant for the programme judiciously.

The director general of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi Nauzo said the state government has adequately mobilized stakeholders such as religious and traditional rulers as well as parents towards meeting the set target.

Nauzo disclosed that the required personnel have been trained for the exercise which would be conducted in two phases across the state beginning from 8th to 20th February 2018 .

Consequently he added that the immunisation would take place in all the primary health care centres across the state to avail mothers easy access for their children.