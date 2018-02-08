Internet Users Hit 98.3 Million In December – NCC

The internet users increased marginally to 98.3million in November, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said.

The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for December 2017 on its website on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Glo gained more internet subscribers during the month in review while 9mobile was the big loser.

The data also showed that overall, internet users increased by 98,391,456 in December from 94, 818,553 in November showing an increase 3, 572,903.

The data breakdown revealed that MTN gained the most with 2,642.666, new internet users increasing its subscription in December to 36,069,597, from 33,426,931 in November.

It showed that 9mobile lost 68,341 internet users in December decreasing its subscription to 11,338.839 as against November when it recorded 11,407,180.

It said Airtel gained the most with 911,040 new internet users in December amounting to 23,985.203 users as against 23,074,163 users in November.

The data showed that Globacom also gained 87,538 new users in December as the figure recorded was 26,997,817 as against 26,910,279 in November. (NAN)