NFF Mourns As Austin Mgbolu Passes On

The Nigerian Football family was again thrown into mourning, yesterday after news spread of the death of one –time image –maker of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Austin Mgbolu.

Mgbolu, who served as public relations officer of then NFA between 1993 and 2001, was a highly conscientious, energetic and dedicated professional and left giant marks for predecessors to follow.

Reports said Mgbolu had a major surgery last month and appeared to have regained good health, before complications early on Wednesday morning led to his being rushed to the hospital where he died.

“This is very sad. I pray that God Almighty will protect the family and loved ones he has left behind and give them the fortitude to bear this big loss.

“He was a thorough professional who did his job to the best of his ability and even as an analyst on television, he was forthright and provided wise counsel for the advancement of the Nigeria game. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said.

Nicknamed ‘Booster’ for his magnanimity and encouragement of younger professionals, Mgbolu served with the administrations of Sampson Emeka Omeruah (of blessed memory), Abdulmumuni Aminu and Anthony Kojo Williams, and briefly with the board of Brigadier –General Dominic Oneya (rtd) who came into office when Williams was impeached in 2000.