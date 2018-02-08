Ugwuanyi Made Enugu Safest State In Nigeria – CP

The Enugu State commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his “tremendous” support to the command towards the provision of adequate security of lives and property in the state.

The police commissioner, who spoke while taking delivery of the 22 brand new patrol vans donated to the State Police Command by the Enugu State government to enhance their security operations, disclosed that the “huge support” from Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has “resulted in the ranking of Enugu as the most peaceful and safest state in the country”.

Mr. Mohammed noted that the security of lives and property and “total tranquility” being witnessed in the state was a deliberate action of the state government, stressing that Governor Ugwuanyi strongly believes that “the purpose of government is for the security and social wellbeing of its citizens, as guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

He added that the donated security vehicles was the latest in the series of support and commitment from the state government, promising that the force will continue to keep faith with the governor’s philosophy of zero tolerance for crime and his policy towards “a crime free Enugu State.”

“I therefore, wish to assure the good people of Enugu State that we will continue to provide adequate security coverage of the whole state round the clock so that people will sleep with their two eyes closed”, the police commissioner said.

Presenting the vehicles, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that the decision was in keeping with his administration’s resolve, at its inception, to give utmost attention to the security of lives and property of the people as well as the maintenance of peace in every corner of the state.

According to the governor, “This is because we recognized that security is the prime condition for stability, growth and development in any society and that without it, engagement in meaningful social, political and economic activity would be virtually impossible”.

He added that his administration has continued to demonstrate its commitment to “this objective through the excellent partnership that we maintain with security agencies in the state”. He noted that such gesture includes regular donation of vehicles and other essential equipment as well as provision of logistical support to the agencies to ensure the successful and effective discharge of their functions.

Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the efforts of his administration in the area of security have ensured that Enugu State remains one of the safest, most secure and peaceful states in the country. He maintained that such efforts have also ensured that the incidence of crime and other activities that threaten peace in the society is reduced to the barest minimum in the state.

The governor explained that the security vehicles are fitted with ultra-modern communication gadgets to boost the operations of the command and help make the state safer and more peaceful, recalling that the government had previously donated similar vehicles to the Police and other security agencies soon after his assumption of office.

“As I have said earlier, this is a gesture that we will continue to make from time to time and as the occasion demands in order to enhance the capacity of the police to carry out their very essential duties diligently and efficiently”, the governor declared, while commending the Nigeria Police and other security agencies “for their commitment and cooperation towards the attainment of our common goal of enthroning peace and security in the state”.