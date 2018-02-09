Army Chief Buratai Loses Father

Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, the father of Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is dead.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed the death in a statement issued on Friday in Maiduguri.

Kukasheka stated that Yusuf Buratai, an ex-serviceman, died on Friday morning.

He added that “this is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, this morning (Friday) in Maiduguri”.

Buratai, a veteran of World War II, joined the West African Army in 1942.