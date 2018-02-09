To Avert Mishaps, Senator Provides Modern Boats To Constituents

The deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah has said that he will provide two modern passenger boats to the people of his constituency following a boat mishap. Na’Allah, who is representing Kebbi South senatorial district said the gesture followed a report of the death of six traders and 12 persons missing after a boat capsized on River Niger in Shanga local government area of Kebbi State.

The chief press secretary to the Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Dakingari had on Wednesday said in a statement that two canoes carrying more than 78 passengers had capsized with six persons killed while 12 others are still missing.

But reacting to the incident yesterday, Senator Na’Allah promised to provide the two modern boats for the riverside communities of Shanga, Yauri and Ngaski LGAs and neighbouring villages as part of his constituency intervention. He also said the incessant boat mishaps and loss of lives in the Yauri end of River Niger calls for federal government’s intervention. The senator said the development is disturbing adding that the unfortunate annual occurrence has to be stopped.