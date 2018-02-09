Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clash: Edo Bans Night Grazing

Edo State government has banned night grazing and the carrying of guns by herdsmen. It has also set up a seven-man committee in each of the 18 local government areas in the state to check clashes between herdsmen and farmers. The seven-man committee will include the chairmen or heads of the LGAs, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), representatives of State Security Service and four representatives from the communities in the state.

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who presided over a stakeholders’ meeting with the Serikis Hausa/Fulani from the 18 LGAs in the state, charged the committees to “review all cases of herdsmen/farmers clashes in all the local government areas.” He said the state government would release

the report of clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state to the committees for review.

He explained, “The committees will ensure the registration of all the Serikis Fulani in every community across all the local government areas and the Seriki Fulani will liaise with everyone rearing cattle in the area.

”According to the governor, there will be another committee that will be headed by him (the governor) and members of the committee will include the state commissioner of police, the Director of the State Security Service in the state, the Commander of 4 Brigade with other members drawn from the communities across the three senatorial districts in the state. Obaseki noted,

“Every three months we will meet with representatives of the local government committees to review and examine the

progress being made in resolving the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes in the state.” He added: “A special team made up of the Police, Army, Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies in the state will carry out random patrols and search operations.

Any herdsman found possessing firearms would be arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms as a cattle rearer do not need an AK 47 to herd cattle. “We will not accept anyone with firearms and anyone found with arms will face the law. We need information to succeed in this fight and information is vital to the police and other security agencies. We assure you of your safety. “We have placed a ban on night herding; nobody should herd their cattle at night. We have also placed a ban on hunting activities by people from other states in the name of hunting.