Angry Youth Burns 4 Truck In Edo

It was gathered that the truck had a brake failure and rammed into several persons standing and selling by the road side.

Four trucks were on Thursday razed by a mob at Agbede along the Benin-Auchi-Abuja high way after one of the trucks rammed into some persons.

The mob blocked the highway during a protest and caused heavy vehicular traffic.

Eye witnesses said four persons died while eight others were seriously injured.

The witnesses said the action of the mob prevented officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security personnel from carrying out rescue operations.

But Edo State Sector Commander of the FRSC) Samuel Odukoya confirmed the incident but said only person died.

Odukoy stated that six others suffered severe injuries and attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure and dangerous overtaking.

He said officials of FRSC has begun clearing major obstruction from the highway.