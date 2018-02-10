Corruption, Population Explosion, Inflation Threaten Building Industry – NIB President

Spiraling population explosion, galloping inflation, uncoordinated rural to urban migrations and inadequate provision of housing and infrastructural facilities are some of the factors militating against the growth of the building industry in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the president of the Nigerian Institute of building, Kenneth Nnabuife at the occasion of his investiture as the president and induction of newly elected members of the Institute in Abuja during the weekend.

He also listed others challenges of the building industry to include dearth of artisans and craftsmen, ever-changing evolving technological changes, invasion of the sectors by quacks and charlatans, interloping built environment professionals.

Others include ; corruption at all levels, undue politicisation and manipulative interventions on otherwise professional roles and apparent lack of political will on the part of all levels of government to effectively situate and enforce statutory provision that will professionally drive activities in the built environment sector.

According to Nnabuife, this has exposed the built environment and the building industry to confused operational rhythms, wasteful resources deployment, dysfunctional delivery outcomes, compromised environmental health and safety, proliferation of sick buildingd ,resultant indulgence to high maintenance costs, the prevailing sickening culture of building collapses and the pathetic loss of lives.

He explained ” globalisation, climate change, economic meltdown, environmental stress, commercial pressures, political hiccups, information technology and cultural shifts are manifestations that cannot be wished away.

“The swell in global construction is immense ,emerging nations are rapidly building the infrastructure they need to take them from predominantly under developed economies to industrial nations while crisis stricken countries Nigeris are buckling up to provide essential infrastructure for internally Displaced Persons

” These are generating fantastic opportunities for professionals as these nations seek to service the demand buy the associated complexities are throwing up critical challenges and endless changes expecially in the built enitmoment industy,” he added.

Some of the awardees include Barr Festus Adebayo , who is the founder and convener of Abuja international Housing show, Senator Osita Izunaso, Ama Pepple amongst others .