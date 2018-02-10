Kano LG Polls Hold Today

As Kano State holds its local council polls today, Nigeria Police Force, Kano State Command yesterday served Kano residents with no-movement ban in all the 44 local government area from 6am to 4pm as part of security measures to ensure hitch-free local government elections.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majiya, said within the stipulated hours, vehicular and pedestrians are restricted from the streets of Kano.

Majia noted that those permitted to move around while the ban last are accredited political party officials and electoral officials, essential service providers, accredited journalists and security operatives.

He disclosed that the command had deployed about 12,000 security operatives, comprising conventional and anti-riot policemen, alongside officers and men that were mobilised from other security agencies in the state.

According to him, they had been deployed to all the 44 local governments in Kano State to keep vigil prior to, during and after the local government elections slated for today .

He revealed that IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris had deployed a special operational squad from Force Headquarters, Abuja, to partake in the LG poll operations.

Majiya further disclosed that anti-riot police units had also been mobilised to Kano from neighbouring Jigawa and Katsina states.

He cautioned that officers assigned to provide security services during the polls had been directed to wield the big stick against individuals or groups of person who attempt to disrupt the polls.

He further warned that anyone found to be in possession of dangerous weapon will be apprehended and prosecuted before the court of law.

According to him, security agencies will be neutral and fair to all parties, adding that security operatives will be deployed to ensure an atmosphere devoid of intimidation and all forms of harassment.

“Ours is to make sure that an enabling environment is provided for the electorate to go out en masse to cast their votes. We will act against anybody or groups of persons that may intend to scuttle this exercise, so when you go out to vote, please avoid thuggery; don’t carry lethal arms or weapons on you – we are not going to tolerate that. Movement would be restricted,” the police spokesman warned.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi 11, has called on parents to be vigilant on the movement of their wards and to warn them not to do anything that can lead to the breakdown of law and order in the name of pursuing their personal interest during elections.

Emir Sanusi made the call yesterday during a special prayer organised by the Emirate Council at the Central Mosque, Kofar Kudu, in Municipal local government area.

The special prayer drew participants, mainly religious leaders from all walks of life and emphasis was made on the reckless lifestyle of many the youths who dangerous intoxicants and narcotics.

Sanusi noted that any society that wants to excel emphasises youth development and giving them attention as a very formidable segment of the society.

He advised the youths throughout the state to go about the planned local government election with good intention and shun anything that could cause trouble at the polling units.

Emir Sanusi advised those who will emerge victorious to be gallant in victory and those who lose the election to see it as destiny for it is God that gives and takes away power at will.

On his part, Sheikh Balarabe Dan Almajir commended the emir for always taking the front row in advising the youths against anti-social behaviour.

He called on the youths to be steadfast in all they do and to work assiduous in making Kano and Nigeria great again.