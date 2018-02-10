NHIS Boss: HMCAN Warns FG To Continue Investigation Despite Reinstatement

The Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), the umbrella body of all the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) in Nigeria, has warned the federal government that the report and investigation of the Executive Secretary of the National Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, should not be swept under the carpet despite reinstatement.

President, HMCAN, Dr. Tunde Ladele, at a press briefing in Lagos, said in the spirit of transparency, accountability and the stance of government on anti-corruption, the report and investigation should not be swept under the carpet.

Ladele said doing this will erode public confidence and cast doubt on the sincerity of government, adding that HMCAN is already in court with the executive secretary over some distortions he made in running affairs of the agency.

He said the association will not hesitate to immediately challenge his reinstatement in the court as well, If Yusuf tries to overturn actions taken while he was away on suspension.

For instance, HMCAN boss said while the ES was on suspension, the process to create a new consortium of insurance brokers as against a single one he forced on all HMOs was began by the acting secretary, and that process must be completed and allowed to run.

Ladele, however, said there is hope for health insurance and that everything will get normal again, adding that HMCAN was constantly meeting with other stakeholders to chart the path forward for the scheme.

“We are considering meeting face-to-face with Mr. President and writing an open letter to him, if we cannot have audience with him. We have the assurances of government that investigations of allegations are ongoing,” he added.

Whilst noting the gravity of the allegations, the president said HMCAN is mindful of the dictum that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.