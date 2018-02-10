Stay Off, Ex-agitators Warn Politicians, Fake Agitators, Others

Leadership of Niger Delta ex-agitators have called on politicians and those they have described as “not authentic” ex-agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme to desist from activities that might interfere with the relative peace the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is currently trying to sustain in Niger Delta region through the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The leaders of the group who came under the auspice of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators For Peace Organisation were reacting to recent protests by some youths believed to have been hired by politicians against the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig Gen. Paul Boroh.

They said there was no basis for all the allegations and protests carried out by youths in the region as PAP has kept to its mandate from inception

In statement signed by comrade (Amb.) George Adioni Sincaire, Country Representative, Niger Delta Ex-agitators for Peace Organisation and made available to LEADERSHIP , the group described the move by politicians and youths hired from some states in the Niger Delta as being dishonest and against the pact signed between them and the government for the sake of the peace in the region.

They however called on authentic ex-agitators to sheath their swords and channel their grievances through the right windows rather than allow themselves to be used by greedy politicians to advance their insatiable self-aggrandizement.

Part of the statement reads: ’’As the National President of the Forum, I make bold to stress that since the inception of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in 2009, there has been relative peace in the Niger Delta region, as a result of the pact reached between the ex-agitators and the Federal government of Nigeria.

’’I recall that three Special Advisers have so far administered the programme starting with Maj. Gen. Godwin Abbe, Ndutimi Alaibe, Kingsley Kuku, and currently, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd). It will also interest you to know that the programme has a template as its mudus operandi viz; Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration.

’’About 30, 000 thousand ex-agitators were captured under the biometric process to ascertain the real beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme that are entitled to receive 65,000 as monthly stipend and up keep after the disarmament phase.

’’Under the demobilization phase, the Amnesty office sent hundreds of beneficiaries for formal and vocational training in Nigeria and overseas. The demobilization process gained a wide spread applaud from both foreign nations and the federal government of Nigeria. It is on record that the barely every household in the Niger Delta now has a graduate and or an entrepreneur. It is against this backdrop that the Federal Government of Nigeria having assessed the remarkable milestone recorded, deemed it necessary to invite First Class graduands in various course of study within Nigeria and abroad for a Presidential dinner at the Presidential Villa Abuja in October, 2016.

’’Under the Reintegration phase, being the last phase of the programme, the Amnesty office under the proactive leadership of Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (Rtd) embarked on empowerment packages for beneficiaries as well as continued the sponsorship of a backlog of ex-agitators who were yet to go for studies and vocational training.

’’From the foregoing, the Amnesty office has kept to its mandate in servicing the Ex-agitators in payment of stipends up to December, 2017. The passage of the 2018 budget is at the corner and it is expected that once it is passed fully implemented, we are very optimistic that stipends will be paid to all beneficiaries across the Niger Delta as usual.

The body therefore called on authentic ex-agitators to sheath their sword and make use of the appropriate channels of communication in addressing their grievances. They said it is now clear that unknown and sponsored persons are out to truncate the already existing peace the region is currently enjoying.

They warned that on no account should ’’any politician instigate violence in the Niger Delta region by using Ex-agitators as a means to achieve their political relevance’’, adding that they have concrete evidence of politicians and trouble makers trying to mobilize youths in Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers States on the next round of protest against Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (Rtd)

That the people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians should disregard the so called sponsored youth protests, as they are not authentic ex-agitators because no single leader in the likes of Gen. Boyloaf, HRM, King Ateke Tom, Farah Dagogo, Dr. Clever Osei, Gen Pastor Reuben, Gen. Ogunbus, Gen Africa and a whole lot of our leaders are not part of these sponsored protests.

The group further sent a warning to any person(s) or group(s) who are not beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to stay away as they will no longer fold their hands and watch imposters infiltrate and hijack the programme by causing problems in the streets, making inflammatory statements both in the conventional and social media.