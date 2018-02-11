Amosun Commissions 85 KWP Solar Power Project At Gbamugbamu Village

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has commissioned a 85 KWP Solar Hybrid Mini Grid at Gbamugbamu village, in the Ijebu-East Central Local Council Development Area of the state, saying it will supply power to 487 households.

Speaking during the commissioning, he said the project, which is in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and German Government, under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), is in line with his administration’s rural infrastructural development agenda.

Amosun said the project will be of great benefit to the Small, Medium and Micro businesses in and around the community, enjoining the people to collaborate with investors to bring dividends of democracy to the area.

While appreciating the Mohammadu Buhari led Federal Government, for including Ogun State in the pilot scheme of the rural electrification project, he noted that the provision of stable power supply will improve the educational, economic and health sectors of the nation at large.

In his remarks, the minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by the Minister of State for the ministry, Surv. Suleiman Hassan Zarma, said the project will improve the lives of the people.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to engage the private sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

The deputy governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga, who supervised the project, disclosed that the commissioning signified a landmark achievement of the state government for the rural dwellers, adding that the project will be replicated in other rural areas of the state.

The European Union representative, Kurt Cornelius, the German Consul General in Lagos, Ingo Herbert and the United States Consul General in Lagos, John Bray, unanimously said the project will definitely bring great development to the community.

Speaking on behalf of the people of the community, the Baale of Gbamugbamu, Mr. Adekunle Fayomi and the Chairman, Ijebu East Central Local Council Development Area, Barr. Adebayo Osikomaiya, thanked the government for the gesture, expressing optimism that it will not only attract investors but also assist existing ones to thrive.