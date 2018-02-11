Borno IDP Gives Birth To Triplets, Begs Govt’s Intervention

An internally Displaced person ( IDP) from Dikwa Local government area of Borno state, Aisha Jiddah , has given birth to Triplets comprising two girls and a boy.

The IDP who was sacked with the husband and children from their Community in Dikwa 3 years ago said they left their home without a pin before running to Maiduguri, where a relation harboured them till now at corner Yobe area of Maiduguri, in Borno state.

Displaying the 4 day old babies at the premises of the Borno Radio Television ( BRTV) on Sunday in Maiduguri , the mother of the Triplets said she and her husband who is out of the town before the coming of the babies are in total disarray as they don’t know where to start from.

She appealed to the Borno state government, the Federal government and well meaning individuals to come to their aid and save the children.

” My self and husband are displaced Persons with little coming for the feeding of our children before this birth , and God has blessed us now with these three . I born them and their father is a displaced Persons who don’t have reasonable source of income. I am pleading for help from governments and well meaning individuals for assistance.

” Their Father who is out of the town in search of livelihood does menial jobs before seeing money to send to us .we don’t know where to start from. He has heard about the delivery, but he is confused on what to do.

” The ones he had has not been easy for us to cater , talk more of three coming at once . Even rams to do the naming of the children as religion demands is another problem, not to talk of the upkeep of the babies. We need help to save these children. Thanks to God they are healthy at birth.

” At the hospital, I was told the delevery will be twins, but along the line , the third one followed. I was given two pints of blood , 7 drips and over 10 injections before I regained my strength at the State General Hospital where I gave birth.

” We are IDPs from Dikwa . We are living with relations who accomodated us when Boko Haram sacked our village in 2015 and since then we have been feeding from hand to mouth. I come to this station to table my condition to the world,” the mother of the Triplets lamented.